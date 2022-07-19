Use these exclusive discount codes for up to £25 off large appliances at Currys

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for a new fridge freezer, dishwasher or washing machine, Currys is your go-to destination for the best prices on the latest products. The Currys epic deals (opens in new tab) event has been running for a while now and in response to the cost of living crisis, Currys has been offering exclusive deals on large home and kitchen appliances.

At T3, we’re always on the lookout for the best deals and discounts on a range of products and retailers. Right now, Currys is offering T3 readers exclusive discount codes to help them save up to £25 off select large appliances (opens in new tab).

Use these Currys discount codes for up to £25 off large appliances (opens in new tab)

Due to the cost of living crisis, many people are looking for discount codes to help them save money on everyday and must-have purchases. Large appliances like tumble dryers and cookers can be quite expensive so Currys is offering exclusive discount codes to help you take off extra money at the checkout.

Currys has multiple discount code offers available this month which you can find on the T3 Currys discount code page (opens in new tab). For example, shoppers can get £10 off large kitchen appliances including cookers, laundry machines, refrigerators, dishwashers and floorcare. Additional discounts include 5% off large appliances over £399 and £25 off large appliances over £299.

To find the discount code that you want, head over to the Currys discount code page. Simply click ‘Get Code’ before heading to the Currys website to do some shopping. It’s worth noting that these discount codes can’t be used alongside other promotions, but if you want more deals, Currys is still running its epic sale and you can also save up to £100 on select large appliances when you spend over £399 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Currys discount code: £10 off large kitchen appliances (opens in new tab)

Get £10 off large kitchen appliances when you use this T3 exclusive discount code. Update your kitchen with a new fridge, freezer, hob, oven or microwave and take £10 off your order at the checkout. Ends Thursday 21st July 2022.

(opens in new tab) Currys discount code: 5% off large kitchen appliances over £399 (opens in new tab)

When you spend over £399 on large kitchen appliances, you can take 5% off your order with this Currys discount code. If you’re on the hunt for a new washing machine or fridge freezer, you can find amazing options on Samsung, Haier, Beko, Logik and Hisense products. Ends Thursday 22nd September 2022.

(opens in new tab) Currys discount code: £25 off large appliances over £299 (opens in new tab)

With this exclusive discount code, you can get £25 off select large appliances when you spend over £299. This discount code can be used on products from the cooker, laundry and refrigeration departments. Ends Sunday 31st July 2022.