Exclusive Adidas discount code offers 30% off premium sportswear and apparel

If you’re looking for new gym clothes or fitness essentials, adidas is always a firm favourite with thousands of premium sportswear, equipment and accessories to choose from. Until the end of April, adidas is offering T3 readers 30% off sitewide with our exclusive discount code.

Use this adidas discount code for 30% off sitewide

At T3, we’re always on the lookout for deals and discounts on a range of products. With the cost of living price hikes, more and more people are looking for discount codes to help them save money on everyday purchases.

With the warmer weather coming, now is a great time to stock up on gym clothes designed for working out outside. All adidas clothing, shoes, bags and accessories feature the signature three-stripe logo and there are many categories to choose from, whatever your style or sport.

This exclusive discount code is valid until 30th April, giving you a full month to take advantage of 30% off at adidas. Shoppers can save hundreds of pounds with this discount code that can be used on everything on the website.

To get this exclusive discount code, head to the adidas discount code page , scroll down until you see 'Exclusive 30% off all orders with this adidas discount code' and click ‘Get Unique Code’.

adidas: 30% off with exclusive T3 discount code

Until the 30th April, T3 readers can get 30% off at adidas when they use our exclusive discount code. With this code, you can save tons of money on the best adidas sportswear collections including celebrity collaborations and the latest trainer drops.

How should you use your adidas discount code?

(Image credit: adidas)

This adidas discount code can be used across the whole website, so if you need something specific or you just fancy a browse, you can get 30% off all categories, sports and brands. We’ve rated many of adidas’ clothes, shoes and other products like headphones very highly, often giving them 5-star reviews, so you know you’re getting quality sportswear and apparel when you shop at adidas.

If you’re unsure what to use this discount code for, we’ve come up with a few ideas so you can get the most out of this deal. Adidas is best known for its shoe collections, including running, basketball, hiking and cycling shoes. Some of the best running shoes are from Adidas, specifically the Adistar. The Adistar are a strong pair of running shoes that help runners appreciate slower and longer runs while supporting the feet and joints with comfortable and sustainable materials.

While we’re anticipating warmer weather, it can never hurt to have a good waterproof jacket in your arsenal. The adidas Terrex MyShelter Active Waterproof Jacket is one of the best waterproof jackets and received 5 stars in our review . It offers complete protection, is highly visible and has some handy design features like its three-way adjustable hood.

Finally, no one can resist a celebrity collaboration and the adidas X Disney collection is a fan favourite. Designed for both kids and adults, the adidas X Disney collaboration includes shoes, pyjamas, shorts and jackets, featuring iconic Disney patterns and characters from Monsters Inc, The Lion King, Toy Story, Finding Nemo and Frozen.