Everything you need to know about the OnePlus 11 just leaked

One of the best Android phones for 2023 launches this week in China and then globally a few weeks later: the OnePlus 11. And with just days to go, it looks like we've discovered everything there is to know about OnePlus's best phone so far.

The Chinese launch is planned for January 4, with the global launch on February 7. Is it worth getting excited about?

What to expect from the OnePlus 11

A lot of the information we've gleaned comes from OnePlus itself. On the firm's official Weibo account it's promising a Bionic Motor to deliver more advanced haptic feedback, and a new Picture Quality Engine to deliver smoother visuals. OnePlus has also said that the OnePlus 11 will support 100W fast charging and will have a 5,000mAh battery.

You can see what it looks like, too: 91Mobiles (opens in new tab) got their hands on what appear to be genuine images of the phone in the wild.

Android Police spotted (opens in new tab) more specifications in a Chinese regulatory filing. The display is a 6.7-inch, 120Hz AMOLED delivering 3,126 x 1,440 pixels, and it's all powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 system on a chip. That's the current gold standard for Android phones.

The filing also details 12GB/16GB RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage. The front camera is 16MP and the main camera assembly has 50MP, 48MP and 32MP cameras.

What we don't know yet is the OnePlus 11 price, which won't be confirmed until the February launch – although the Chinese launch this week should give us a good idea of the likely price in other markets too.