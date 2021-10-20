Epic Games deal gives you free money to spend on games – claim now

Epic is giving away Epic Coupons to be spent across the Epic Games Store in the upcoming weeks as part of its Save and Connect event. Anyone that claims this new deal will be given $10 / £10 to be spent on games with a price of $14.99 / £14.99 or above. This is available for anyone to claim and the amount will apply to the local equivalent to where you live.

It's a great incentive from Epic and only has a couple of caveats to be aware of. Firstly, you must be willing to share your email address with Epic so it can make you aware of any further deals, offerings or any general communications. Basically, those emails you take a two-second look at before clicking delete. The second is that it doesn't work on pre-purchases, add-ons, virtual currency, or in-game purchases – and that's it! 

The good news is that if you are already subscribed, the discount should already be with you. The quickest way to check this is by logging onto the store and heading to the tab labelled "communications" tab, where you should find a subscription box either ticked or not. Once subscribed you should receive the Epic Coupon in approximately 24 hours. 

Now the hardest part is what to spend the voucher on. Personally, I'd recommend checking out Far Cry 6, a game I've spent more than 10 hours with and enjoyed thoroughly so far, especially if you're a fan of the series already. 

Aside from this, there are a plethora of games to check out, such as new releases Back 4 Blood and Alan Wake Remastered. Epic will also have 75% off numerous titles for the Halloween period, with Hitman 3, Chivalry 2, and Voidtrain being some of the standouts. 

The Connect and Save event will end on November 15th, when all coupons will expire so make sure to redeem and spend it before then. Epic has a handy conversion chart explaining all supported currencies for anyone unsure too. 

