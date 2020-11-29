Epic Cyber Monday deal gets you 35% off at Simba mattress

Simba is giving you up to 35% off the price of its super-comfy mattresses right now, which means you could save up to £465 on one of the best mattresses around. The price drop applies on both the original, award-winning Simba Hybrid – which we awarded an impressive four stars in our Simba Hybrid review – and the all-new Simba Hybrid Pro.

But be warned: this deal won't last much longer. The offer launched for Black Friday, and we don't expect it to stick around after Cyber Monday ends (remember, you'll always find the best current deal on our Simba discount codes and deals page). See how this offer compares to the other Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals.

Both mattresses offer a dreamy combination of conical pocket springs and cushioning memory foam, for what Simba likes to call "gravity-defying comfort". If you feel like really treating yourself, the Pro takes things up another notch with three different layers (giving seven in total), including a wool top layer to help regulate temperature, so you sleep lovely and cool.

There's deliver in 3 business days, with zero contact as standard. And if you're on the fence, bear in mind you'll be able to test out your mattress fully with Simba's complementary 200-night trial period.

Simba Hybrid mattress | 35% off at Simba Sleep

Save up to £339! This is a huge offer on the award-winning Simba Hybrid mattress. The five-layer mattress combines up to 2,500 conical pocket springs with cushioning memory foam. We found it exceptionally comfortable, especially for side and back sleepers.

Deal ends: 30 NovView Deal