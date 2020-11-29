Epic Cyber Monday deal gets you 35% off at Simba mattress

Treat yourself to a new Simba mattress with up to £465 off today – plus get a 200-day risk-free trial

Simba mattress deal
(Image credit: Simba)
Ruth Hamilton

By

Simba is giving you up to 35% off the price of its super-comfy mattresses right now, which means you could save up to £465 on one of the best mattresses around. The price drop applies on both the original, award-winning Simba Hybrid – which we awarded an impressive four stars in our Simba Hybrid review – and the all-new Simba Hybrid Pro.

But be warned: this deal won't last much longer. The offer launched for Black Friday, and we don't expect it to stick around after Cyber Monday ends (remember, you'll always find the best current deal on our Simba discount codes and deals page). See how this offer compares to the other Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals

Both mattresses offer a dreamy combination of conical pocket springs and cushioning memory foam, for what Simba likes to call "gravity-defying comfort". If you feel like really treating yourself, the Pro takes things up another notch with three different layers (giving seven in total), including a wool top layer to help regulate temperature, so you sleep lovely and cool.  

There's deliver in 3 business days, with zero contact as standard. And if you're on the fence, bear in mind you'll be able to test out your mattress fully with Simba's complementary 200-night trial period. 

Simba Hybrid mattress | 35% off at Simba Sleep
Save up to £339! This is a huge offer on the award-winning Simba Hybrid mattress. The five-layer mattress combines up to 2,500 conical pocket springs with cushioning memory foam. We found it exceptionally comfortable, especially for side and back sleepers.
Deal ends: 30 NovView Deal

Simba Hybrid Pro mattress | 35% off at Simba Sleep
Save up to £465! The Hybrid Pro takes the award-winning layers of the original, and adds more – a super-soft sleep surface, layer of British wool for temperature regulation, and up to 5,000 miQro springs – to give a truly luxurious sleep experience.
Deal ends: 30 NovView Deal

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.