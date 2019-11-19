Epic Black Friday deal: save 40% on the Emma mattress and bedding

Award-winning mattress maker Emma has launched its biggest Black Friday deal ever. You can get a whopping 40% discount on everything at Emma right now by adding code: BLACK40 at checkout.

And the price cut doesn't just apply to the incredible Emma mattress, but luxury bedding, pillows and the Emma mattress protector too. (The mattress protector is a particularly good move if you want to keep your new Emma mattress in premium condition for longer.)

This mattress Black Friday deal is phenomenal. We think the Emma Original is the best mattress you can buy (it’s the highest scoring mattress we’ve ever reviewed), and this is the biggest discount it’s ever had – it’s almost half price. That’s outrageous value for this outstanding memory foam mattress.

It means you can now pick up the UK’s most awarded mattress for the following prices: single: £257.40 (was £429 ); small double: £359.40 (was £599 ); double: £389.40 (was £649 ); king: £419.40 (was £699 ) and super king: £479.40 (was £799 ).

Emma’s Black Friday sale will run until the 8 December – so if you’ve been waiting for an Emma mattress Black Friday deal, now’s your chance to buy the mattress (and more) for the cheapest price ever.

Emma Original mattress: from £257.40 (was £429) | Emma

Save 40% - The medium-firm Emma Original mattress is the highest scoring mattress we've ever reviewed. It's exceptionally supportive and outrageously comfortable, and this huge 40% discount makes it the cheapest it's ever been. Deal ends: 8 December

Emma mattress protector: from £84 (was £140) | Emma

Save 40% - Protect your new mattress with Emma's waterproof, breathable and hypoallergenic mattress protector. It'll keep things clean and extend the life of your mattress. With a huge 40% discount for Black Friday, it's a no-brainer. Deal ends: 8 December

Emma pillow: £39 (was £65) | Emma

Save 40% - The Emma pillow has three separate layers that you can adjust to create a soft, medium or firm pillow (or anything in between). It's very supportive and comes with a breathable cover to keep you cool at night. Deal ends: 8 December