Entire Amazon Fire TV Stick range reduced, prices now start at £24.99

The entire range of Amazon Fire TV Sticks is currently discounted at Amazon. That includes the Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Stick 4k.

These plug-and-play video streamers let you access the world's most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ on any screen with a HDMI port, and right now all of them are significantly cheaper thanks to these discounts.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite is the entry level streamer, offering Full HD image quality and a Alexa Voice Remote Lite. This differs to the standard Fire TV Stick in the sense that the remote does not have TV controls on it. The other major difference between the Lite and standard sticks is that the Lite only supports Dolby Atmos audio via HDMI pass-through, which the standard has it built in to the stick itself.

Crucially, though, both the Lite and standard Fire TV sticks offer the same image quality, and both have supports for HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+ and HLG video standards.

Where the image quality gets a marked upgrade is in the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which as you might expect from the name increases the resolution to Ultra HD levels. If you own a 4K TV then this is probably the Fire TV Stick you should buy.

The full details of each Fire TV Stick deal can be viewed below:

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | Was: £29.99 | Now: £24.99 | Saving: £5

Amazon's new lower-price streamer offers the same great interface and Alexa voice control, so it's easy to find your favourites. The remote is a bit more basic than the 4K and standard versions, and there's no in-built Dolby Atmos advanced sound. But if you don't care about Atmos and only have a Full HD screen, then this is a super affordable buy.

Amazon Fire TV Stick | Was: £39.99 | Now: £29.99 | Saving: £10

For an extra fiver you can also pick up the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick, which offers the same HD performance as the Lite, but adds back in things like TV controls and Dolby Atmos support that the Lite doesn't have. If you want these things, then an extra £5 is hardly going to break the bank in our opinion and is worth the extra spend.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | Was: £49.99 | Now £34.99 | Saving:£15

Amazon's top-of-the-range streaming stick is now discounted by 30%, which means it's under £35 – ridiculous cheap for what you get. We awarded this streamer a maximum 5 stars in our review, and concluded that "recommending it becomes something of a no-brainer." The included remote makes it easy to browse, or you can use Alexa voice control to simply ask for what you want. A no-brainer for 4K TV owners.

All the prices here are great deals in our opinion here at T3, as while they don't quite beat the prices we saw on Amazon Prime Day this year, they come very close and each of them falls very firmly into the affordable category of tech deals.

The packages they deliver are great, too, immediately injecting any TV with a super smart user interface that grants access to popular online streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, among many others. If you have a subscription to any of these services then a Fire TV Stick makes it super easy to access the content you own on any TV with a HDMI port (which is every TV).

If you like the idea of a streaming stick but would prefer a brand that isn't Amazon then you should also consider the Now TV Smart Stick, the best deals on which can be viewed directly below.