Amazon Kindle Kids ereader gets huge 45% price cut

The perfect ereader for children is now discounted down to almost half price for a limited time

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition
(Image credit: Amazon)
Robert Jones

By Last updated

Amazon makes the best ereaders in the world, you only have to look at T3's best Kindle buying guide to see that, which is why we know that this Kindle Kids ereader deal is so good.

It's so good as it cuts the price of the best ereader in the world for children almost in half, with 45% cut off its cost.

The Kindle Kids is so good for children as it comes with a colourful case, built-in parental controls and, crucially, a one-year subscription to the Amazon Kids+ library, which is crammed full of thousands of popular titles including favourites like Harry Potter.

The Kindle Kids ereader also comes with Amazon's superb "if it breaks we'll replace it for free" 2-year warranty, too, meaning parents don't have to worry.

The full details of the Amazon Kindle Kids deal can be viewed below:

Star deal

Amazon Kindle Kids | Was: £99 | Now: £54.99 | Saving: £45
The superb ereader for children, the Amazon Kindle Kids Edition, is reduced right now by a going-on half price 45%. That discount takes it price down from £99 to £54.99, which is a straight £45 saving. This deal also comes with free delivery.View Deal

The Amazon Kindle Kids is also great as an ereader for children as it comes with support for Audible, meaning that kids can listen to audiobooks through it, too. And, thanks to Bluetooth being built in wireless headphones can be paired with it.

T3 really rates this Kids ereader, too, as unlike a phone or tablet it doesn't come with any access to games, adverts or videos built in, meaning children can read completely distraction free.

For parents looking to make it easy for children to read more, and especially when on the go (such as during the summer holidays), the Kindle Kids is a great option and  is reduced right now for a limited time.

If you like the idea of the Kindle Kids but have an older child, such as sixth-former, then a full-fat Kindle ereader is likely the better choice. The best prices on Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite can be viewed below.

Robert Jones
Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.