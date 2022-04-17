Emma's Premium mattress drops to lowest price EVER with 55% off

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Emma has a really good deal on this Easter long weekend: 55% off the Emma Premium mattress. This luxurious hybrid mattress combines soothing memory foam and bouncy, tall springs. We awarded it a full five stars in our Emma Premium mattress review, and it scored a high-up spot in T3's best mattress ranking, too. This is the biggest price drop we've seen on the Premium since its launch, and takes a Double down to an excellent-value £449.55.

The Premium uses the same ultra-comfy, body moulding memory foam you'll find in the Emma Original (incidentally, also on sale, with 50% off), and adds a layer of tall springs, which bump up the support and allow for better airflow through the mattress, for a cooler sleep. The Original is a fair bit cheaper though, and we rate it the best memory foam mattress you can buy. Whichever one you go for, there's a free 200-night trial period you can use to make sure the mattress is a good fit for you – if not you can return it for free.

Emma Premium mattress | Double was| was £999, now £449.55 at Emma (save £550)

Cheapest price ever! The Emma Premium is this brand's luxury hybrid offering, combining body-moulding memory foam with extra-tall springs to impressive effect. We gave this mattress a full 5* in our review, finding it soothing yet supportive.

Missed this offer? Head to our Emma mattress discount codes and deals page to check out the best current deal, or see how it compares to what you could get from a competitor in our roundup of the best cheap mattress deals.