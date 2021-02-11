Emma mattress gets a MAJOR price drop for Valentine's Day with this exclusive discount code

Emma runs a lot of good deals, but this Valentine's Day offer is one of the very best. Just enter the code T42 to knock 42% off, which is nearly the biggest discount we've ever seen at Emma.

This exclusive code is valid until 17 Feb, and is not valid on the Emma Bed frame and the Emma Hybrid. It can, however, be used on the Emma Original – a multi award-winner and our #1 best mattress in the UK right now. It's also valid on the excellent Emma pillow and mattress protector. Just pop T42 in at the checkout to almost halve the price of your sweet new sleep setup.

This discount is bigger than we saw on Black Friday 2019 and 2020 – in fact it's one of the very best Emma mattress discount codes and deals we've ever seen (beaten only by a sneaky 45% off in January 2020). So if you need a new mattress, we advise jumping on this tonight while you still can.

Get 42% off everything at Emma UK | Enter code T42 to claim

Emma has slashed a never-seen-before 42% off the Emma Original mattress, its pillows and mattress protector. This memory foam mattress is superbly comfortable, supportive, and already undercuts many competitors at full price, so this deal really makes it stupidly good value.

Deal ends 17 Feb 2021View Deal

The Emma Original is a medium-firm mattress with three luxurious layers of foam. It's bouncy but buoyant, so you won’t sink into it – and you won't be disturbed by a restless partner either. It's extremely comfortable, supportive, and has been designed to suit all body shapes and sleeping styles. (If you haven't already guessed, we love it.) You can read our full Emma mattress review for more.

So what does 42% off look like? Well, you can buy a Single size of the outstanding Emma mattress for just £248.82 (usually £429), a Double for £376.42 (£649), King for £422.82 (£729) and super king for £480.82 (£829). And that’s before you even look at the huge savings on the excellent Emma pillows, mattress protector and bedding.