Now that electric scooters are legal, here's the one I'd recommend you buy

Transport Minister Grant Shapps has announced that legislation to regulate the use of privately owned electric scooters will be included in the Queen’s Speech today.

Currently, electric scooters can only be used on the roads if they are part of officially recognised rental trials, and the use of privately-owner e-scooters has been illegal everywhere apart from private land.

Of course, despite being illegal, the use of electric scooters has exploded in recent years as people look for cheaper and more environmentally friendly ways to get around.

Grant Shapps told the Commons Transport Select Committee recently that electric scooters are here to stay and should be “made safe” by standards set down in law.

The plan is to "introduce legislation to allow the Government to regulate e-scooters in the 2022–23 session. The Government would then be able to stipulate that all e-scooters sold met certain standards concerning speed, power and lights, among other things."

So, now that electric scooters are set to become legal, you might be wondering what the best electric scooter to buy is. Well, I have some good news for you, as Travel Editor at T3, I spend a lot of my time messing around on electric scooters, sorry, I mean reviewing electric scooters, so I'm very well placed to recommend the right electric scooter for you.

My favourite electric scooter right now is the Pure Air Pro (2nd Gen):

Pure Air Pro Electric Scooter 2nd Gen: Buy now for £599 from Pure Electric

Ride further on the second-generation Pure Air Pro. Designed with Pure Electric's new powerful 500W motor that delivers responsive acceleration and superior hill-climbing ability. The high-capacity battery gives you a 50km one-charge range – letting you explore further.

What makes the Pure Air Pro (2nd Gen) so good?

The second-generation Pure Air Pro has been developed using real customer feedback from the first generation.

The range-topping Pure Air Pro features a powerful 500W rated motor, and a larger battery cell that can produce a massive 50km range (a 28% increase over the first generation Pure Air Pro), perfect for longer rides and multiple journeys between charges.

It benefits from a premium 'click-lock' locking mechanism, designed to make folding even quicker and easier while holding the stem in place more securely when on the move.

The Pure Air Pro features a durable steel frame quality and hallmark 120kg load limit, waterproof to IP65 standard for wet weather riding and Pure’s one-year comprehensive warranty coverage.

If the Pure Air Pro isn't right for you then check out the best cheap electric scooter deals or our other best electric scooter recommendations.