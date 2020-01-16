EE SIM only deal drops 60GB of rapid data in your phone each month for cheap

EE boasts the fastest UK mobile network, and we're pleased to report that it is currently allowing people to tap into those rapid speeds with a huge monthly data allowance, unlimited minutes and texts, as well as free EU roaming, for just £20 per month thanks to this cracking SIM only deal.

The EE SIM only deal delivers 60GB of data each month, which is more than enough for all but the most data-hungry users, and will mean that you will have no problem box set binging through the first few grim months of 2020. Indeed, with 60GB on tap each month, you'll be able to stream, download, post and browse to your hearts content each and every month without ever having to worry about breaching a data cap.

The fact that EE backs up the big data with unlimited minutes and texts, free EU roaming (so you can use your allowances abroad for no extra cost), and totally free delivery, too, makes this a very attractive deal in our eyes here at T3.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

SIM only plan | 18-month contract | 60GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £20 per month | Available now at EE

If you like the idea of running your phone on the UK's fastest mobile network, EE, then this great SIM only deal is well worth scoping out. It bags you 60GB of data each month, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, and free EU roaming, for just £20 per month.

View Deal

If you aren't too fussed about running you mobile on EE, though, then there are two other brilliant SIM only deals you can check out, too. Three is currently offering an unlimited data cap for just £18 a month, while Smarty is touting a 50GB data plan at a price of just £15 a month. And, the thing with the Smarty plan that makes it even more attractive, is that it comes on only a 1-month rolling contract, meaning you can cancel at literally any time.

Like the idea of an allowance-stuffed new SIM but would prefer to be with another network? Well, then be sure to check out the very best SIM only deals on the market today by consulting T3's incredible deals comparison chart below. This tool lets you search for the exact SIM deal you want, with offers browseable by network, data allowance, monthly cost and more.

