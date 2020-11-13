Early Black Friday deal: Get £100 off any Nectar mattress and free premium pillows too!

We've found a beauty of an early Black Friday mattress deal : if you buy any Nectar mattress before 15 November you'll get £100 off, free home delivery, two free Premium Pillows and up to 30% off accessories too.

In previous weeks Nectar's best mattress deal only applied to bundles, but this time there's money off any mattress and two free pillows too. That doesn't mean you can't also save money on bundles, though. You can: this Nectar mattress Black Friday deal also includes up to £450 off bundles and gives you up to 30% off any accessories you order at the same time.

There's no need for a discount code: just visit Nectarsleep.com, pop the items into your shopping basket and your discount and free pillow offer will be applied automatically. There's a 365-night home trial so you can be sure you're satisfied, and the forever warranty guarantees the mattress for as long as you own it.

We like the Nectar mattress: in our best mattress 2020 guide we found that it “feels comfortable from the minute it comes out of its minimal packaging and offers a medium-to-firm support level that suits any kind of bed and all kinds of sleepers.” It feels cooler than many memory foam options, and while there's plenty of give in the top layer the complex base layer makes sure you're properly supported too. It's worth mentioning there that Nectar is a climate-neutral company that offsets its emissions through various global schemes, so you can sleep in good conscience too.

