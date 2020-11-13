Early Black Friday deal: Get £100 off any Nectar mattress and free premium pillows too!

We've found a beauty of an early Black Friday mattress deal: if you buy any Nectar mattress before 15 November you'll get £100 off, free home delivery, two free Premium Pillows and up to 30% off accessories too.
In previous weeks Nectar's best mattress deal only applied to bundles, but this time there's money off any mattress and two free pillows too. That doesn't mean you can't also save money on bundles, though. You can: this Nectar mattress Black Friday deal also includes up to £450 off bundles and gives you up to 30% off any accessories you order at the same time.
There's no need for a discount code: just visit Nectarsleep.com, pop the items into your shopping basket and your discount and free pillow offer will be applied automatically. There's a 365-night home trial so you can be sure you're satisfied, and the forever warranty guarantees the mattress for as long as you own it.
UK deal | £100 off and two free pillows with any mattress from Nectar
You don't need a discount code to get this early Black Friday mattress deal: the offer is automatically applied when you shop. You can also get up to 30% off accessories.
Offer ends: 15 NovemberView Deal
- Bargain-hunting? Explore the more of the best Black Friday deals
We like the Nectar mattress: in our best mattress 2020 guide we found that it “feels comfortable from the minute it comes out of its minimal packaging and offers a medium-to-firm support level that suits any kind of bed and all kinds of sleepers.” It feels cooler than many memory foam options, and while there's plenty of give in the top layer the complex base layer makes sure you're properly supported too. It's worth mentioning there that Nectar is a climate-neutral company that offsets its emissions through various global schemes, so you can sleep in good conscience too.
More mattress sales to browse
- Nectar mattress Black Friday deals
- Simba Black Friday sale
- Emma mattress Black Friday deals
- OTTY Black Friday deals
- Eve mattress Black Friday discounts
- DreamCloud Black Friday deals
- Brook + Wilde discount codes and deals
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale across all departments
- AO.com – save on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – save on paint and other DIY essentials
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – clean up on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – 20% off everything
- Topshop – up to 50% off
- Topman – up to 30% off
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear