Early Amazon Prime Day deal sees Samsung Galaxy Watch6 fall to lowest-ever price

Amazon Prime Day is another couple of weeks away, but as expected, offers started to come in weeks before. If you're after a wearable bargain, let us draw your attention to this brilliant Galaxy Watch deal. With Amazon slashing 40% off its usual price, this early Prime Day deal is a steal for tech enthusiasts and fitness buffs alike!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 goes beyond typical smartwatch capabilities with its comprehensive health suite. From real-time heart rate monitoring to blood oxygen level tracking, it ensures users stay informed about their health. Plus, its built-in GPS accurately tracks outdoor activities, making it a perfect companion for fitness enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6, 40mm, Gold: was £289, now £174 at Amazon

Boasting a vibrant AMOLED display and a variety of health-tracking features including advanced sleep monitoring and ECG functionality, the Galaxy Watch6 stands out as a versatile companion for everyday use. Now 40% off at Amazon – a killer deal!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 is a testament to Samsung's commitment to blending cutting-edge technology with sleek design in smart wearables.

This price drop signals an opportune moment to snag this premium wearable ahead of the South Korean brand's upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

At this event, the brand is expected to announce the latest collection of Galaxy Watches and, potentially, the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Whether you're tracking your workouts or staying connected on the go, the Galaxy Watch 6 excels with its robust performance and seamless integration with Samsung's ecosystem.

As anticipation builds for the next wave of wearables from Samsung, this discounted offering underscores Amazon's commitment to delivering value ahead of major tech unveilings.

Don't miss out on this chance to own a flagship smartwatch that embodies style and substance, now more affordable than ever on Amazon Prime Day.