Dyson releases two new attachments for its popular Airwrap multi-styler

Leading home appliance and technology brand, Dyson has just unveiled two new styling attachments for its popular Airwrap multi-styler. The new accessories are designed to enhance styling capabilities and to give shape, volume and definition to all hair types.

While Dyson became known for its range of the best vacuum cleaners , it expanded into haircare in 2016 with the launch of its Dyson Supersonic hair dryer . The standout product that almost everyone wants to get their hands on is the Dyson Airwrap, which currently holds top spot in our best hair curler guide.

The Dyson Airwrap is a premium multi-styler that transformed the haircare industry with its original use of the Coanda effect which creates a spinning vortex of air around the barrels of the tool. Not only does this unique technology offer volume and cater to different hair types, the Airwrap also styles hair without extreme heat to minimise heat damage (see our full Dyson Airwrap review for more details).

When you buy the Dyson Airwrap, you get multiple attachments for versatile styling, including a smoothing dryer, wide-toothed comb and 30mm/40mm barrels. Now, Dyson has released two new attachments: a large round volumising brush and a precision engineered diffuser.

The volumising brush is designed to give shape and extra volume while the diffuser helps reduce frizz and define natural waves, curls and coils. The new attachments have been redesigned with enhanced Coanda technology to maximise styling efficiency while offering the ultimate versatility.

The new large round volumising brush has long fine bristles which direct air deep into the hair to deliver extra volume and body. The honeycomb structure at the base of the Airwrap delivers an even distribution of airflow and combined with the bristle density, the new brush gives more control and smoother hair. It also creates tension to shape the hair as it dries and is best for people with flat or longer hair.

The second new attachment is the precision engineered diffuser which is engineered to disperse air evenly and simulate natural drying to bring out the best of your natural hair type while minimising frizziness. The prongs of the diffuser alternate direction to aid better and more controlled airflow to enhance and define hair.

Dyson has also recently launched the holiday version of the Airwrap in an attractive Blue Blush colourway. I’ve already tried it out (which you can see on the @t3dotcom TikTok ) and really enjoy swapping out all the different accessories and stylers to offer different kinds of looks to my hair. The Blue Blush colour is also available on the Supersonic dryer and Dyson Corrale straighteners and the holiday models come with exclusive attachments and free gifts worth £55.