DreamCloud Boxing Day sale means this luxury mattress with cloud-like top is HALF PRICE

In the market for a new mattress? The Boxing Day sales are an excellent time to shop, and we've spotted an excellent deal on an outstanding mattress. Right now, the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress is half price in the UK.

Shopping from the US? You haven't been left out – there's $200 off all sizes, and you'll get $499 worth of sleep accessories thrown in for free, too. (If you've been looking at DreamCloud for a while, you'll know this brand often gives away freebies, but this is an especially good bunch).

We've tested both the US and UK versions of this mattress and were hugely impressed by both – head to our DreamCloud mattress review for the full low-down. This luxuriously deep mattress combines a cushiony soft top, just enough foam to ease pressure and keep you comfy without giving that sinking feeling you can get with some memory foams, and bouncy springs for extra support. It's one of the best mattress brands around.

UK – Luxury Hybrid mattress: Double was £1249, now £624.50 at DreamCloud UK – Luxury Hybrid mattress: Double was £1249, now £624.50 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid features five layers: a sumptuous quilted topper, two types of foam to relieve pressure and support your body, a layer of bouncy pocket springs and a base. We found it incredibly comfortable in our tests. Use code DREAM50 to claim.

Deal ends: 4 Jan

US – DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: $200 off all sizes, plus $499 sleep accessories at DreamCloud US – DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid mattress: $200 off all sizes, plus $499 sleep accessories at DreamCloud

Head to DreamCloud US to pick up the Luxury Hybrid with $200 off, plus a whole selection of sleep accessories thrown in for free. The mix of soothing memory foam and innerspring coils delivers a reliably dreamy night's sleep. Alternatively, you could opt for the Premier version, which includes a deeper 'comfort' layer.

Missed this offer? Head to our DreamCloud deals page for the best current offer, or check out our general cheap mattress deals roundup.