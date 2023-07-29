Don't believe the Rotten Tomatoes score – new Netflix movie is in my top 5

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We truly are living in the golden age of cinema. Or, at least, the golden age of being able to watch top movies without struggle.

Gone are the days when you had to rent a DVD from Blockbuster, or trek out to the local cinema. Nowadays, you can curl up on the sofa, throw on one of the best streaming services and pick from thousands of top titles.

Now, one of my all time favourite films is coming to Netflix. From August 1st, viewers in the USA will be able to stream The Bee Movie. And boy, are you in for a treat when you do.

The animated flick follows an adolescent bee on the hunt for an adventure. Barry B Benson – voiced by Jerry Seinfeld – soon learns about the power he has, proving that one small bee can make a big difference.

Don't write this movie off prematurely. Sure, you might look at the animated characters and see a kids movie. You're not entirely wrong, but there's a reason why I love this film so much.

It strikes a really nice balance between being entertaining for younger and older audiences, making it a perfect choice for the whole family. Plus, it carries some important messages throughout.

I was stunned to learn that this modern classic only has a 49% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The popular film critic site is usually a good source for movie ratings, but I think they've got this one totally wrong.

The other caveat is that this doesn't appear to be heading to viewers in the UK at the same time. That's a shame – mainly because it means I won't be able to watch it for the 1,001st time. But hey, my loss is your gain.

