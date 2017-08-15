Quick Hit: Nike has just released a shoe you design yourself

The Gakou Flyknit from Nike is almost void of branding. In fact, when you first open the box it won't even have the famous Swoosh, and that's because Nike wants you to add it yourself.

The shoe came about when the Nike design team were reinterpreting iconic designs using Flyknit technology. These included the Air Force 1, Air Max 1, Presto and others. Eventually, they developed a way to maintain shape, paneling and the overall identities of these recognisable silhouettes in the new material.

One prototype emerged and stuck with the Special Projects design team - a sock-like shoe with suede on the heel and a Nike Free-inspired, flexible sole.

It has all the DNA of the Aqua Sock and Sock Racer but Nike believes it stood on its own - so much so that it's now been released as the Nike Gakou Flyknit.

There was only one problem - no one could decide where the Swoosh should be.

Instead of holding a vote or dictating where it should go, Nike decided it would allow the customer to choose.

So, when you open up the box, not only will you get a pair of shoes, you'll get some stencils for at-home sneaker personalisation.

We think this is a really cool idea, and we're expecting a lot of awesome designs to hit Instagram when they're released on August 24.

The Nike Gakou Flyknit is available in white and black options. Pricing is still TBA.

