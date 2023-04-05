Disney+'s new UK romcom deserves to be a huge hit

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rye Lane, the South London-set romantic comedy that was a smash hit at the Sundance festival earlier this year, is coming to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on 5 May – and it looks like Disney may have a global hit on its hands. Reviews are coming in from both sides of the Atlantic and they're overwhelmingly positive.

The romcom, directed by Raine Allen-Miller, follows Dom (David Jonsson) and Yas (Vivian Oparah), two suddenly single people who are drawn together and, inevitably, fall for one another. Rolling Stone says it's "vibrant in both action and cinematography", has a spectacular soundtrack and delivers Black representation that's a "much-needed addition to the romcom genre, which has traditionally underrepresented Black love."

Should you stream Rye Lane when it debuts in May?

Yes. It's currently sitting with a whopping 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has already attracted stacks of rave reviews.

The LA Times compares it to the legendary Before Sunset and Steve McQueen's Lovers Rock, calling it "a rom-com with heart, wit and style", while The Independent is delighted to discover "a self-assured, charismatic British romcom" that "feels like a miracle." Although this is a film with global appeal, it's particularly nice if you're a Londoner: "It’s such a rarity to see real-life locations presented like this – teeming with life, whether that be Peckhamplex Cinema or Brixton Market."

According to The Guardian, this "sunny south London romcom hits the sweet spot": it's a "hugely enjoyable romp" that "blends the warmth and charm of a formulaic love story with the colourfully street-smart grit of Brit pics such as Shola Amoo’s A Moving Image or more recently Reggie Yates’s Pirates, creating something that is at once playful, poignant and personal."

The New York Times praises its "exuberant performances [and] vibrant South London setting", while Ebert.com says it's "strikingly visual and often laugh-out-loud funny... this is a romance you may know, not one you only see in the movies."

Rye Lane comes to Disney+ on 5 May and is already streaming on Hulu in the US.