Disney+ release date for the latest Indiana Jones movie confirmed

If you're an Indiana Jones fan and have a subscription to Disney+ then you have chosen... wisely. That's because Dr Jones' latest adventure. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is coming to one of the best streaming services very soon.

On the 1st of December, the final chapter of the famed Archaeologist arrives on Disney+. This adventure, which was released in cinemas in June this year, features a now 80-year-old Jones as well as a digitally de-aged adventurer. Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (playing Indy's Goddaughter Helena) have to prevent the titular dial from falling into the wrong hands, with a former Nazi scientist aiming to change the outcome of WW2.

It's a pretty typical Jones plot, Indy good, Nazis bad and theme music pumping. What's not to like? Critics were divided with the movie scoring a 69% score on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences loved it and the film boasts an impressive 88% rating with moviegoers. No doubt helped by the return of some series favourites, like Sallah (John Rhys-Davies) and Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen).

I'll leave you to make up your own mind next month. Of course, if you just want the classics, you'll find all of them (and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) on Disney+ already.

Not only will the newest movie be arriving on Disney+, but on the same day, so too will a brand new feature-length documentary about its star called Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford.

This film "explores Harrison Ford’s enduring appeal and his upbringing, including his foray into the entertainment business, his casting in the iconic 'Indiana Jones' franchise, and the impact and inspiration generated by the films." and features interviews from the man himself as well as Steven Spielberg, George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy.

Get your whips and hats ready folks, Indy is going on one last adventure. Why not come along for the ride?