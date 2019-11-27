Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron laptops get huge price cuts in massive Black Friday sale

The Black Friday deals season is the perfect opportunity to bag yourself a new laptop. There is admittedly a lot of choice out there, but if you've had your eye on one of Dell's excellent XPS or Inspiron laptops, then these discount deals over at the official Dell store are definitely worth checking out. And if you haven't had your eye on it yet, it's certainly worth considering.

That's because right now there are some insane deals across both ranges. The Inspiron 15 5000 laptop, with a full-HD screen, 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage, is available from a record low price of just £399. Backlit keyboards make it perfect for night owls finishing their report – or gamers raiding well into the night.

Upgrade to a massive 512GB SSD and a more advanced processor for just £679.99, which still retains a hefty 22% discount. Check out both deals in full below:

Inspiron 15 5000 with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD | was £518.99 | now £399.00 in the Dell store

Save 23% on this excellent laptop from Dell. The 8th generation Intel Core i3 processor will handle office work, serious writing and light gaming with ease, while the 15.6" full HD screen is ideal for streaming games and movies. View Deal

Inspiron 15 5000 with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD | was £868.99 | now £679.00 in the Dell store

This upgraded laptop carries an enhanced Intel Core i7 processor to carry more weight and an upgraded GeForce MX250 graphics card, making the upgraded model perfect for gaming. The massive solid state drive will store your favourite movies, music and photos, calling it up in a flash with quieter, quicker performance. View Deal

There's plenty more amazing deals on Inspiron laptops, such as the excellent Inspiron 15 7000 starting from just £849.00. However, if you're in the market for a more advanced 4K laptop, you could do a lot worse than Dell's deals on its excellent XPS 13" range. From models with two-in-one touch screen functionality to top-of-the-range laptops with a massive 1TB of internal storage, these deals require the code BF15 to be entered at checkout to activate. Check them out in full below:

Dell XPS 13 laptop 16GB model | was £1,449.00 | now £1,231.00 at Dell Store

Use the code BF15 at checkout to grab your discount on this great deal. The top-end Dell XPS 13 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display. It a very capable and professional system that delivers across the board for a reasonable price point. And, now with a £217 discount, it is even more affordable.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 laptop 2-in-1 16GB model | was £1,899.00 | now £1615.00 at Dell Store

If you would prefer touchscreen functionality then this variant of the new Dell XPS 13 is worth a look. You get an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 13.4-inch WLED Touch Display. The screen is gorgeous and that spec is truly portable powerhouse level. A variant of this system is also available with even more internal storage (a 1TB SSD). View Deal

In T3's Dell XPS 13 review we said that "the XPS 13 was already a superb laptop. With a 4K screen, a new design and improved performance it’s superb-er", before going on to conclude that "is this the greatest laptop money can buy? Spoiler: yes".

The Dell XPS 13 also currently sits right at the top of T3's best laptops buying guide, with us dubbing the machine "the best laptop in the world". Which is why we have no problem in recommending it or this excellent money-saving deal, which cuts serious money off the range's cost.

For even more great laptops be sure to check out the systems below, which are not only recommended by us but are currently retailing for some seriously attractive price points.

