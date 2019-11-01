Dell XPS 13 laptops get huge price cut in massive Black Friday sale

The Black Friday deals season is the perfect opportunity to bag yourself a new laptop. There is admittedly a lot of choice out there, but if you've had your eye on the excellent Dell XPS 13 laptop then these discount deals over at the official Dell store are definitely worth checking out. And if you haven't had your eye on it yet, it's certainly worth considering.

That's because right now you can save on the cost of any machine in the Dell XPS 13 range. The upgradeable standard 4GB RAM model can be purchased for just $949.99, a very affordable price point for a world-class laptop with a 4K display.

The 16GB RAM model has the biggest discount, a hefty saving of $400 to bring the laptop down to $1,199, but the 8GB model also has a sizeable $250 discount, totalling $1,099. Meanwhile, the 16GB 2-in-1 laptop-tablet model has been knocked down to $1,479.99, saving $170.

The full details of the deals can be viewed below:

Dell XPS 13 laptop 4GB model | was $999 | now $950 at Dell Store

The Dell XPS 13 comes equipped with an Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of 2133MHz RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a screen upgradeable to a Touch Display. An excellent all-rounder, it can be modded to your specifications, but is also a fantastic laptop in its own right.

Dell XPS 13 laptop 16GB model | was $1,599.99 | now $1,199.99 at Dell Store

The top-end Dell XPS 13 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display. It a very capable and professional system that delivers across the board for a reasonable price point. And, now with a $400 discount, it is even more affordable.

Dell XPS 13 laptop 8GB model | was $1,249.99 | now $1,099.99 at Dell Store

The 8GB RAM model in the Dell XPS 13 range still has the same top specs, such as the i7 processor and the same 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, making it the most powerful 13-inch laptop in its class. Rather than $1,349.99, you can pick up this portable powerhouse for $1099.99, a $250 discount.

Dell XPS 13 laptop 2-in-1 16GB model | was$1,649.99 | now $1,479.99 at Dell Store

If you would prefer touchscreen functionality then this variant of the new Dell XPS 13 is worth a look. You get an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 13.4-inch WLED Touch Display. The screen is gorgeous and that spec is truly portable powerhouse level. A variant of this system is also available with even more internal storage (a 1TB SSD).

In T3's Dell XPS 13 review we said that "the XPS 13 was already a superb laptop. With a 4K screen, a new design and improved performance it’s superb-er", before going on to conclude that "is this the greatest laptop money can buy? Spoiler: yes".

The Dell XPS 13 also currently sits right at the top of T3's best laptops buying guide, with us dubbing the machine "the best laptop in the world". Which is why we have no problem in recommending it or this excellent money-saving deal, which cuts serious money off the range's cost.

For even more great laptops be sure to check out the systems below, which are not only recommended by us but are currently retailing for some seriously attractive price points.

