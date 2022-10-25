Travelling creatives, listen up! You must see Db's new Ramverk Pro Luggage Collection

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a creative (e.g. photographer, content creator, etc.) who likes to (or needs to) travel, you probably have at least a few pieces of expensive gear you want to keep safe when you're out and about. And if these travels include frequent flight trips to places, you must check out Db's Ramverk Pro Luggage collection – a new hard case luggage system that combines 'Scandinavian engineering and minimalist design'. Because we all need a bit of luxury in our lives now and then.

Db is famous for its high-quality minimalist bags often used by photogs and other creatives. The Ramverk collection has long been a fan-favourite; we adored the Ramverk Pro Backpack for its many good qualities when we tested it, hence why the Ramverk Pro Luggage Collection had us so excited. It's the same principle but in a travelling suitcase form.

All models in the new Ramverk Pro Luggage collection have a protective aluminium frame acting as an 'unbreakable backbone' to protect your camera gear and can withstand drops of up to 7 metres (23 feet). It's also easy to manoeuvre the bags around queues of people at the airport thanks to the 'ultra silent' 360 wheels and trolley handles that raise to the same height, no matter how tall the suitcase is.

The Ramverk Pro Luggage collection has already won the prestigious Red Dot (opens in new tab) design award and is "designed for both the cabin and conveyor belt", Db says. For the cabin, there are two options; one with front access for creatives and people travelling with bulky gear and one classic split-case carry-on. The range also features two check-in cases in medium and large sizes.

The Ramverk Pro Luggage collection works seamlessly with Db's excellent backpack range as part of a modular system – the patented hook-up system lets you strap the backpack or smaller Db bags to the front of the suitcase, freeing up your hands in the process. This modularity also means that Db camera inserts and backpacks are perfectly sized to fit inside each other, like a matryoshka doll.

Db's Ramverk Pro Luggage is available to buy now (October 2022) in the UK and Europe directly from Db (opens in new tab). Prices are as follows:

Ramverk Pro Check-in Luggage Large £549 / €649

Ramverk Pro Check-in Luggage Medium £509 / €599

Ramverk Pro Front-access Carry-on £469 / €549

Ramverk Pro Cabin £419 / €499

US/AU availability TBC. For more info about suitcases, check out T3's best suitcases, best carry-on luggage and best travel bag guides.