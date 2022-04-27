This Mini Remastered Marshall Edition goes all the way to 11

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

David Brown Automotive has announced a collaboration with one of the UK’s best-known amplification brands, Marshall. DBA, which was founded in 2013 to build bespoke new cars and meticulously restored examples of the original British Mini, has partnered with the Milton Keynes-based manufacturer to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

The result is 60 examples of the Mini Remastered Marshall Edition, each meticulously tuned up with a full set of unique audio kit.

(Image credit: David Brown Automotive)

Taking DBA’s Mini Remastered as a starting point – a hand-built restoration with a vast array of customisation options, as well as uprated finishes, fixtures, and technology – the Marshall Edition comes in a bespoke black and gold colour scheme that evokes the finishes used on the firm’s mighty range of guitar amplifiers.

(Image credit: David Brown Automotive)

Additional equipment includes a bespoke Marshall amplifier mounted in the leather-lined boot, and a radiator grille that mirrors the mesh used on the amps.

Marshall gold accents are paired with chrome, hand-painted coachlines and pinstripes and the iconic Marshall ‘signature’ logo on the doors.

There are also splashes of gold on the interior, as well as a repeat of the mesh on the door cards and a few more Marshall logos scattered around.

(Image credit: David Brown Automotive)

Marshall’s team were also involved in the in-car audio set-up, adding new speakers in the doors and dash-top. You can charge your Marshall Motif wireless headphones in the glovebox, while the DSL1 Combo amp in the boot (which has its own independent power supply) is joined by a Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker for portable sounds.

(Image credit: David Brown Automotive)

Based in Silverstone, DBA’s flagship project is the Aston Martin-inspired Speedback GT, a hand-built £500,000 sports car built on Jaguar XKR underpinnings. The Remastered Minis are also carefully hand-crafted, with all mechanical bits given a thorough rebuild and overhaul, alongside hand-stitched leather and other signature touches.

The standard Mini Remastered starts at just under £100,000, with special editions priced on application. Each Mini Remastered Marshall Edition sold will include a donation to the Music Venue Trust, a charity founded to help the UK’s grassroots music venues.

(Image credit: David Brown Automotive)