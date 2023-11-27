Cyber Monday chocolate advent calendar deals – 7 cheap prices on Galaxy, Reese’s, Lindt and more

With the start of December just a few days away, it’s time to stock up on chocolate and advent calendars for the festive season. Today, the best Cyber Monday deals launched and I’ve found seven incredibly cheap chocolate advent calendar deals you need to shop today… not that you need that much convincing!

From Galaxy, Hotel Chocolat, Lindt, Resse’s and much more, I’ve rounded up the best advent calendars to shop in this year’s Cyber Monday sales. And for more foodie offers, make sure to check out these Black Friday Christmas chocolate deals too.

Galaxy Christmas Advent Calendar: was £3.50 , now £2.49 at Amazon

Get 29% off the Galaxy Christmas Advent Calendar in the Amazon Black Friday Week sale. Made up of delicious milk chocolate, you can enjoy 24 days of Galaxy chocolate in the lead-up to Christmas. Now just £2.49 for Cyber Monday!

Hotel Chocolat Milk Advent Calendar: was £13 , now £11.05 at John Lewis

The Hotel Chocolat Milk Advent Calendar is now 15% off in the John Lewis Cyber Monday deals. This advent calendar opens and closes like a book and has a beautiful design that you’ll want to display. Inside the 40% milk chocolate advent calendar are 24 edible sculptures, including penguins, snowmen and reindeer.

Hotel Chocolat The Advent Calendar - Dark Bundle: was £26 , now £22 at Very

The Very Cyber Monday sale is offering small savings on Hotel Chocolat Advent Calendars. In this cheap bundle deal, you get two dark chocolate Hotel Chocolat Advent Calendars for just £22. The Milk Bundle and the Caramel Bundle are also discounted.

Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Advent Calendar: was £12 , now £10 at Amazon

Get the Lindt Lindor Assorted Chocolate Advent Calendar for just £10 in the Cyber Monday sales. This large advent calendar is made up of milk, white, dark, coconut and salted caramel truffles. If you want extra luxury this Christmas, this is the advent calendar to go for.

Reese’s Snowman Advent Calendar: was £18 , now £15.30 at Amazon

For peanut butter lovers, the Reese’s Snowman Advent Calendar is now just £15.30 at Amazon. Inside, you’ll find fun Snowman shaped milk chocolate filled with delicious Reese’s peanut butter. This deal is on a pack of six advent calendars so it’s perfect for the whole family.

Nestle Quality Street Advent Calendar: was £10 , now £7 at John Lewis

Save 30% on the Nestle Quality Street Advent Calendar at John Lewis. Now just £7, this advent calendar is full of Quality Street favourites, including fruit cremes, toffees and truffles. Each chocolate is individually wrapped in iconic Quality Street logos.