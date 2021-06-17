Currys takes on Amazon Prime Day with its Epic Deals event – live now

We've already seen loads of great early Amazon Prime Day deals this week ahead of the big shopping event, and now Currys PC World has just dropped hundreds more in its own Epic Deals super sale.

There's discounts on 4K TVs from LG and Philips, phone and smart home deals from Google, big price cuts on kitchen appliances and loads of really welcome smart home reductions, too.

For example, there's currently 34% off the Nest Hello Doorbell and 46% cut off the price of the Philips Hue White & Colour Ambience Smart Lighting Starter Kit with Bridge.

There's also audio deals, such as the 29% price drop currently active on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, and camera deals, too, with the Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 VII currently available for £200 less than usual.

Basically, this is a proper Amazon Prime Day rivalling super sale from Currys PC World, and if you've been looking to upgrade your home's tech then it is well worth a look.

To view all the discounts available in the Currys PC World Epic Deals sale simply follow the link above, or for a curated selection of deals from T3 read on.

Google Pixel 4a | Was: £349 | Now: £299 | Saving: £50

One of the very finest affordable phones you can buy today, the Google Pixel 4a just got even cheaper thanks to a straight £50 price cut at Currys PC World. This phone delivers an 5.8" Full HD+ AMOLED touchscreen, 12.2 MP main camera and Android 10 operating system.View Deal

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell | Was: £207 | Now: £137 | Saving: £70

One of the best video doorbells on the market today, the Google Nest Hello lets you check on and communicate with anyone who is at your door no matter where you are. This model comes with HDR and night vision, too, so no matter how light it is outside you'll get a good look at your visitor. Now reduced by £70 in the Currys PC World Epic Deals sale.

Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch | Was: £199 | Now: £139 | Saving: £60

This stylish smartwatch from Fossil is available in five different colourways, including Black, Brown, Gold, Silver and Grey, for £139 right now thanks to a straight £60 price cut, which translates as a 34% saving. The Gen 5E features an always on display and delivers up to a 7-day battery life, smartphone notifications and a wide range of health and fitness tracking features with heart rate monitor.View Deal

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Titanium Black | Was: £89.99 | Now: £69.99 | Saving: £20

The Jabra Elite 45h are a stylish pair of wireless on-ear headphones from a respected maker, and right here they are discounted down by 22% to £69.99 from £89.99. They are available in both black and gold colourways at that price point, too. The ridiculously good 50-hour battery life and Siri / Google Assistant integration are stand out features.View Deal

LG 55NANO916PA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa | Was: £1349 | Now: £1049 with code VISION300OFF | Saving: £300

Use the deal code VISION300OFF over at Currys PC World right now and you can bag this quality LG 4K Ultra HD TV for £300 less than usual. It's new for 2021, so you're getting a brand new model, and it comes with LG's NanoCell technology for pure colours in 4K Ultra HD. This set is a great choice for a smart home, too, as it comes with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in.View Deal

Denon DHT-S316 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar | Was: £279 | Now: £179 | Saving: £100

Denon has a great reputation in terms of AV products, and right here its stylish and versatile DHT-S316 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar is discounted by 36% down to £179. This soundbar comes with aux, HDMI and optical inputs, too, so no matter the TV or setup you're looking to pair it with, there's a way to do it. A great soundbar for movie and game enthusiasts who want enhance their immersion.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 715 + mouse and carry case | Was: £399 | Now: £329 | Saving: £70

A strong Chromebook laptop along with a free carry case and mouse to use with it for just £329 is a great deal in our eyes. The Chromebook here runs Google's Chrome OS and comes with an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB eMMC for storage. A full HD screen and 12-hour battery life complete the package.View Deal

Philips Hue White & Colour Ambience Smart Lighting Starter Kit with Bridge (B22) | Was: £119 | Now: £64.99 | Saving: £55

The perfect way to jump into the world of colour-changing smart bulbs, the Philips Hue Starter Kit delivers everything you need to outfit your home with smart lighting, with two bulbs and the Bridge hub that controls them included in one box. A going on half price 46% discount means the kit is now available for just £64.99.View Deal

Tefal Freemove Air FV6551 Cordless Steam Iron | Was: £84.99 | Now: £42 | Saving: £42.99

A professional grade, cordless steam iron from a top brand, the Tefal Freemove Air FV6551 is a brilliant kitchen appliance. This iron comes with a 250ml reservoir capacity and a steam output of 35 g/min, meaning even the biggest laundry loads can be taken care of. A better than half price discount of 50.6% means this iron is just £42 right now at Currys PC World.View Deal

There are literally hundreds of other Amazon Prime Day level deals in the Currys PC World Epic Deals sale, though, and you can see them all by heading on over to the official Currys PC World website.

