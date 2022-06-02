What to buy in the Currys Platinum Jubilee sale, including TVs, laptops & smartwatches

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It’s the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday! Not only are we excited for the 4-day weekend but we’re also incredibly impressed with the huge deals and sales that are running from today until the end of the week. From TVs to mattresses, barbecues to clothes, the Jubilee Bank Holiday sales are full of incredible discounts from your favourite retailers and brands.

Currys is always involved when there’s a seasonal sale or bank holiday and this Jubilee Weekend is no exception. Currys is currently running its Platinum Jubilee sale with epic deals on hundreds of popular products. Whether you need a new laptop or you fancy treating yourself to a new smartwatch, this sale from Currys has up to 70% off and free prizes are also up for grabs.

Shop all deals from the Currys Platinum Jubilee Sale (opens in new tab)

So, what can you find in the Currys Platinum Jubilee sale? As a popular consumer tech retailer, it’s no surprise that Currys has loads of offers on electricals. We suggest having a look at the TV and computing deals as you can find huge discounts on devices from LG, Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, Hisense, Sony and more.

Another category to shop from in this sale is appliances, specifically kitchen tech. Currys regularly runs huge price drops on both large and small kitchen appliances, so you can find fridges, microwaves, kettles, coffee machines, hobs and air fryers at low prices.

Alongside its Platinum Jubilee sale, Currys has another promotion specially for the bank holiday. When you buy any tech over £25 from now until the 7th June, you can win a daily top tech prize (opens in new tab). There are 70 tech prizes available and there are 5 winners selected each day of the sale, so if you need a tech upgrade, you can also win a free gift at the same time.

Below are the best deals we’ve found from the Currys Platinum Jubilee sale (opens in new tab), including £400 off the LG OLED65A1.

(opens in new tab) Samsung QE55Q70AATXXU 55” Smart 4K QLED TV: was £849, now £699 at Currys (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Q70A range are some of the best Samsung TVs (opens in new tab) on the market with sharp 4K images, bright and bold HDR and innovative features. It has powerful AI sound and many smart capabilities including apps and streaming. This deal is on the 55-inch version of the Samsung Q70A and is £150 off in the Currys Platinum Jubilee sale.

(opens in new tab) LG OLED65A16LA 65” Smart 4K OLED TV: was £1,299, now £899 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £400 on the LG OLED65A1 at Currys. This 65-inch LG TV uses OLED technology that self-lights every pixel on the display for incredible detail and resolution. With Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, you can control your TV with the smart remote or via voice commands.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: was £169, now £119 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Coming second in our best fitness tracker (opens in new tab) guide, the Fitbit Charge 5 has an AMOLED screen which displays your daily readiness score, ECG, heart rate and sleep analytics. The band is comfortable to wear and you get a free 6 month Fitbit Premium subscription when you buy the Fitbit Charge 5. Available in black, blue or gold.

(opens in new tab) Kenwood kMix KMX750AB Stand Mixer: was £399, now £269 at Currys (opens in new tab)

If you’re planning on a spot of baking this bank holiday, why not invest in the Kenwood kMix Stand Mixer? One of the best stand mixers (opens in new tab) on the market, the Kenwood kMix is powerful, has a huge capacity and comes with three in-bowl tools including a whisk, dough hooker and beater. Available in black, red or cream.