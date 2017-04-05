Crowdfund Corner: Knomo's new wireless phone charging bag and Nintendo Switch's biggest flaw solved?

Crowdfund Corner is T3.com's not-very-regular roundup of the best crowdfunded products around at the moment - we only post when there's a crowdfunded project that's really worth getting excited about. Usually - but not always - these will be available via Kickstarter or Indiegogo.

Magic or reality? No wires, no hassle. Charge your phone by putting it in your bag!

Today marks the launch of British brand Knomo's new #LiveFree backpack on Kickstarter. The British brand known previously for their stylish city bags are now proposing their best bag yet, filled with desirable tech and practical features.

Knomo seem to have thought of pretty much everything to ease the day of remote workers and frequent travellers, and it looks as though this bag could be something special.

There are five notable features to make it useful for people who frequently work on-the-go.

The pockets are secure, featuring RFID blocking. This ensures that any private documents or other essentials such as passports, credit cards and phones are not vulnerable to identity theft.

It's crafted from British Millerain waxed cotton canvas and therefore effective in protecting the contents of the bag from being damaged by water whilst also giving it durability for any occasion.

Knomo's has also teamed up with Chipolo so you can track the bag via Bluetooth. It also has the 'worlds loudest tracker' enabling you to find your bag quickly and easily.

And finally, there's a wireless in-bag charging system, unimaginatively named 'DropGo' - but it was descriptive. The Qi certified powerbank means that all you need to do to charge your phone is simply drop it into the backpack's charging pocket and be on your way.

Find out more about Knomo #LiveFree

Switch Charge fixes the big problem with the Nintendo Switch.

The SwitchCharge will be an essential for any Nintendo Switch owner as it is able to fix BOTH of the major complaints around Nintendo's new portable.

It has a built in 12,000 mAh battery to extend game time by up to 12 hours. It also has a much better, much stronger and more easily adjustable kickstand.

But there's more! The case also features two extra card slots to carry more games on the go plus a quick lock/unlock system to detach the Switch from the SwitchCharge while also giving it added protection.