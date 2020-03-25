Coronavirus home test kits: where to buy, when they'll go on sale and more

Coronavirus home test kits said to take just 15 minutes to complete will be soon be available to buy in the UK within a few days, according to a director of Public Health England (PHE).

Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the National Infection Service at PHE, said the tests could be "distributed to the community" via retailers like Amazon or chemists such as Boots as early as next week. The kits are currently being tested.

In a statement to the UK government's Science and Technology Committee, Professor Peacock said:

"In the near future people will be able to order a test that they can test themselves, or go to Boots, or somewhere similar to have their finger prick test done.

“Several million tests have been purchased for use. These are brand new products. We have to be clear they work as they are claimed to do.

“Once they have been tested this week and the bulk of tests arrive, they will be distributed into the community.”

The tests, done with just a prick of the finger, might allow key workers like doctors, nurses and supermarket employees to be able to return to work. The blood tests are reportedly set to check if the user has developed coronavirus-fighting antibodies.

However, before retailers like Amazon and Boots are allowed to distribute the blood-testing kits, they have to be road-tested in a laboratory to ensure they're working as required. This is anticipated to be completed by the end of the week.

There's currently no word on how much the kits will cost. Keep checking back: we'll provide links to where you can find the kits, how much they'll cost and more as soon as the information becomes available.

