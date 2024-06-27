CMF Phone 1 will have mid-range specs for an entry-level price, says this leak

Quick Summary A big spec leak has just dropped for the CMF Phone (1). Made by Nothing, this device looks set to offer killer specs for an unbelievable price.

It's fair to say the market for the best Android phones has exploded in recent years. Gone are the days when you had just a handful of devices to choose from – now, users can pick from a wide array of manufacturers and models.

That has also led to a great deal more diversity. You'll find quality spec sheets all the way from the top, down to the best cheap phones.

Now, it looks like the impending CMF Phone (1) will join that club, too. According to a recent spec leak from renowned insider, Yogesh Brar, the device could punch high above its weight.

According to the post on Twitter, the device will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. That will also pack in a 120Hz refresh rate, for good measure.

On the rear of the handset, users will find a 50MP sensor. That will handle camera duties, and is paired with a depth sensor. Presumably that will enable Portrait mode, though it may also be used for non-camera functions.

Inside, the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip is expected to feature. That's a decent inclusion for a device at this price point, and should offer enough power for most users.

That pairs up with 128GB of internal storage, plus either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Interestingly, there's also said to be a MicroSD card slot, which can expand the storage up to 2TB.

Elsewhere, users are said to get a 5,000mAh battery, with 33W charging. There's no mention of wireless charging, though it may be a bit of a stretch to expect that here. The device is also said to run Android 14 out of the box.

All of that is pretty impressive, but it's even more so when you consider the price. Brar's post gives cost in Rupees, but using online conversions it comes to around £151 or £170 depending on the RAM variant you opt for.

That's unlikely to be the final list price in the UK, of course, but even at twice that price, it's a good deal. Of course, we'll have to wait for a more concrete release to know more, but this is certainly a tantalising prospect.