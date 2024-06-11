Nothing's CMF Phone 1 price leaks – could cost the same as a weekly shop

Quick Summary Reports indicate Nothing's first phone in its CMF sub-brand will be really affordable. Rumoured pricing puts it at close to £170, making it a really enticing option.

Carl Pei's Nothing is targeting an aggressively affordable price point for its upcoming CMF Phone 1 launch, according to fresh reports.

91mobiles reports that the phone has will be available for Rs 18,000 in India, which comes out to about £170 / $215. That would make it one of the most affordable "cheap phones" on the market.

That's for a 6GB / 128GB version of the phone. It's possible that that there will be lower-spec options available for even less.

Since the phone is widely expected to be a basically cut-down version of the Nothing Phone (2a), this pricing all lines up with what's been circulating, since it undercuts that phone already. You can expect to pay around £320 for the Phone (2a) in the UK.

The CMF Phone 1 will be the first phone added to Nothing's budget brand, which has so far stuck to audio products and chargers, and will be another string to its bow as it continues to expand.

It is reportedly going to drop the Glyph interface that has been a key part of Nothing's phone branding so far, as a cost-cutting measure but also potentially to help differentiate it from the main phones.

The CMF Phone 1 will also apparently have a less powerful chipset, which also makes sense given cost-cutting is the order of the day. The most likely option is seemingly the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, which would indeed make it modest in its power.

From official teasers, we know that it will have one unique design touch, though – a sort of rotating ring or wheel at the phone's bottom corner, on its back cover, which presumably might give some customisable controls.

We haven't seen the whole phone officially yet but renders like the one above have given a sense of what it might end up looking like, and it certainly is unique, especially for a phone of modest budget.

With various other rumours circulating about the phone's specs, all that's left is for Nothing to crack on with revealing it fully. This should probably happen fairly soon, although the company does always tend to move at its own pace.