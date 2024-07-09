There's a great CMF Phone 1 deal already – almost 15% off in early Prime Day sales

The CMF Phone 1 might have only just launched but it's already available with a very healthy discount.

You can get Nothing's new budget handset – which is easily amongst the best cheap phones available today – for just £179 if you pre-order it today. That's 14% off the usual price of the 128GB version with 8GB of RAM.

Both the black and light green models are available at that price on Amazon right now, but you'll need to be quick – the limited time deal might end when the pre-order period is over.

It claims on the site that the black version will be available tomorrow, 10 July, while the green edition will ship from 12 July.

CMF Phone 1 8GB + 128GB (black): was £209, now £179.99 at Amazon

This version of the CMF Phone 1 comes with a black rear casing, but as with other models you can unscrew it and change it with another colour or style later.

CMF Phone 1 8GB + 128GB (light green): was £209, now £179.99 at Amazon

We really like the light green version of the CMF Phone 1. It too can be customised at a later date, but already has a touch of class about it.

The orange version of the CMF Phone 1 doesn't seem to be available with the same deal at present, although we suspect that's because of demand. It is worth checking back regularly if it too drops from its regular price of £209.

Why choose the CMF Phone 1

The CMF Phone 1 is Nothing's first entry-level smartphone but it's certainly not skimped on the specifications.

You get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor running the show, with 8GB of RAM that can be expanded to 16GB by using virtual RAM capabilities. This ensures super fast operation.

There's also 128GB of on board storage, plus a 5,000mAh battery that can last up to two days between charges. And, thanks to 33W fast charging, you can get 50% of power from just 20 minutes on charge.

There's a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support, while the rear sports a 50-megapixel camera that uses a Sony imaging sensor to great effect.

Perhaps the most unique feature of the CMF Phone 1 though is that it comes with a rear case that can be unscrewed and swapped – you even get a tiny screwdriver in the box. Other accessories can also be attached, making this one of the most fun affordable phones around.

In many ways, although this handset has been launched under the CMF by Nothing sub-brand, it's an ideal stablemate to the equally great value Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Phone (2a).