CMF by Nothing "Pro" products confirmed with schematics and key specs

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nothing's budget sub-brand, CMF, will host its own launch event in India on 26 September 2023, with a smartwatch, wireless earbuds and a charger all due to be unveiled.

We've already seen leaked images of them, but now there's something more official on the CMF by Nothing Watch Pro and Buds Pro, as they will be called.

Indian retailer Flipkart posted a listing on its site (via 91Mobiles) that included schematics-style images of the in-ear headphones and wearable, along with a couple of key specs for each.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: CMF by Nothing) (Image credit: CMF by Nothing)

The CMF by Nothing Buds Pro will come with 45db hybrid active noise cancellation, which is impressive considering they are rumoured to be priced around 3,500 rupees (around £35 in today's exchange rate).

The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro will be only slightly more expensive, at a rumoured 4,500 rupees (£45). It'll also come with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display capable of 600 nits brightness – if the Flipkart listing is to go by.

There are few other confirmed details for now, although we don't have too long to wait to find out more.

Previous rumours claim that the Watch Pro will also sport a 13-day battery life – partly because it'll run on a custom operating system rather than WearOS. It is also said to be housed in an aluminium body and with IP68 water and dust restistance.

There are 110 sports modes, apparently, and over 100 watch faces to select from.

The Buds Pro are also claimed to come with 11 hours of battery life with a total of 37 hours including the charging case. Each bud will reportedly use a 10mm driver for the sound, while an IP54 rating should ensure you'll be able to wear them while working out, even in the rain.

This all sounds great, especially for the rumoured price points. However, we're not yet sure which territories Nothing plans to launch its CMF range in.

The products seen to be destined for India only, at least initially, so we'll have an eye on the launch to find out if a more global rollout could come at a later date. Let's hope so – they each look intriguing.