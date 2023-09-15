CMF by Nothing earbuds launch date revealed

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nothing are undoubtedly one of the hottest brands in tech. Their range of fashionable, affordable devices have won favour with millions of users, earning them their place among the big names in the industry.

Their second generation devices – the Nothing Phone (2) and the Nothing Ear (2) – have earned a great degree of critical acclaim. Both earned five-star reviews when we got our hands on them, owing to their fantastic hardware and software specs – particularly for a comparatively low price.

Nothing clearly aren't content, though. We recently heard about a more affordable range of devices called CMF by Nothing – and now we know when they're going to arrive. The announcement tells us that the new range will be announced on the 26th of September – just under two weeks away.

It could be a massive release for the brand. See, while Nothing have built something of a reputation for being affordable, these devices go even further. According to previous leaks, the wireless earbuds will cost around £33.50, which is simply insane.

It's not even like the rumoured specs reflect that, either. According to leaks, the buds will pack in a whopping 45dB of noise cancellation, 11 hours of buds battery with 37 in total with the case, a 10mm driver and an IP54 resistance rating. That's an insane amount of tech for that price.

Then there's the smartwatch. Rumoured to cost around $69, that is said to pack in a near 2-inch display – think Apple Watch Ultra sort of size – and is said to have a 13 day battery life. That's paired with an aluminium body and an IP68 resistance rating. You'll even find 110 sports modes and over 100 different watch faces to choose from.

Of course, those specs and prices are all just rumoured for now. But given that the launch date is less than two weeks away, we shouldn't have to wait long to know more concrete details.

I certainly hope the finished product is close to what we've heard. It would represent unbelievable value and should help to elevate the status of the brand even further.

The CMF range is slated to launch in India. At the moment, there is no guarantee of them hitting other markets too.