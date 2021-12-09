Chromecast with Google TV users are getting a cool free upgrade

The rebooted Chromecast with Google TV with a new UI and an actual remote launched just over a year ago. Now, Google has announced a new software update that fixes some existing quirks of the streaming device, as well as introduces some other performance upgrades.

Let’s be clear: this update doesn’t yet bring Android TV 12 to devices, though this version launched several days ago. However, the good news is that the update delivers better storage management and improves Dolby Vision playback, amongst other improvements.

Central to the update is this ability to better manage storage, which is good news considering that Google's latest streaming device is only capable of accessing about half of its already-negligible 8GB of storage (via Android Police). Make no mistake: that really is a diminutive as it sounds, with many users unable to install new apps or update existing ones. Streaming devices rely on regular updates to function as intended, so this was a headache for waves of Chromecast with Google TV users.

But alas a fix is inbound: Google is taking aim at the storage conundrum, with the latest software version offering a brand new "Uninstall apps" menu. This is located under the "Free up storage" section, not only letting users eliminate apps that are taking up space but otherwise offering a fast and agile way to pare back clutter without having to access each app page individually.

No Android TV 12 just yet

In addition to the new space-saving features, there are improvements for HDR playback, specifically proper HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma) support, which is used by services like BBC iPlayer (requiring an update) as well as improvements for Dolby Vision.

An Android TV 12 Chromecast update is still a while away, and Google hasn't yet commented on its plans to update Chromecast beyond Android 10. However, these new refinements are good news for regular Chromecast with Google TV users, especially those whose use of the streaming device has been curbed by the storage constraints.