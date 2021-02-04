Cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 FE phone deals score a 5-star phone for less

Choosing the right smartphone for you can be really difficult and the problem becomes even harder when you're not shopping with a premium budget. We've tried hundreds of handsets to find the best Android phones and, right now, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is our top choice for most people.

Samsung's Galaxy S20 range are, without a doubt, some of the best Android smartphones ever built but they have a fatal flaw: price. The S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are very, very expensive high-end handsets. The company has a compelling answer: the S20 Fan Edition (FE), a cheaper model without some premium features.

As we found during testing, Samsung has kept everything important inside the Galaxy S20 FE. It's still blazing fast, the screen is amazing, the cameras superb, and the internals – like the Snapdragon chipset – are top-notch. It's all the best bits from the S20s, but without the other bits that make the phone so expensive.

The S20 FE has a 6.5-inch display and 120Hz refresh rate (better than the iPhone 12 Pro Max) and so everything is buttery smooth. Android 11 is present and correct, too, with Samsung's useful One UI skin on top. Everything is well-appointed and considered with the S20 FE, striking the perfect balance between price and power.

If you're looking for a sturdy, midrange Android phone from a reputable manufacturer that is guaranteed to run the latest apps, the S20 FE is a fantastic choice. Here are the best S20 FE deals on the market today.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals (US)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (128GB) | AT&T | 30 months

$40/month $23.33/month at Best Buy

If you're looking for a cheap way to get the high-end version of the FE, equipped with 5G, then Best Buy has you covered, knocking $500 off the overall price in partnership with AT&T. Similar deals are also available at Sprint (owned by T-Mobile) and Verizon.

View Deal

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals (UK)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | Three | 24 months | 100GB data

£29 upfront | £30/month from Three

UK shoppers hunting for the S20 FE can get a great deal from Three at the moment that offers 100GB data (easily enough for one person, maybe even a family), a low upfront cost, and then a very reasonable monthly rate for a relatively new handset and generous data allowance.View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a fantastic choice for anyone that is trying to get a great smartphone on a budget, bringing together all of the best bits from the S20 lineup without the more expensive components that, realistically, make little difference most people.