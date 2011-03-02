Cheap iPad: Original iPad UK price cut down to just £329

Get one before March 25th to shave £100 off asking price

The iPad 2's just been announced, but that hasn't stopped Apple from trying its best to flog you the original. In the aftermath of the iPad 2 announcement, Apple has taken the liberty of shaving £100 off the asking price for the original.





At the new price, the 16GB WiFi only iPad is now £329, which is an undeniably good price. The 32GB model has dropped to £399 and the 64GB is now £479.



That's £100 off of each of model. It's a good deal and a tidy saving on the original, but is it enough to convince you to buy an outdated iPad? Apple will certainly hope so, what with the iPad 2 not out for another 23 days.

