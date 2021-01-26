Cheap Google Pixel 5 deals get you the pure Android flagship for less

Google has switched things up with the Pixel 5 flagship, opting for slightly more mid-tier components to make the device even cheaper and more accessible. As we note in our Google Pixel 5 review, though, it's still one of the best smartphones you can buy – and it's just been made even more affordable thanks to these fantastic deals.

Google has been making great pure Android smartphones since the Nexus series and the latest version, the Pixel 5, is no exception. The build quality is incredibly premium and the cameras – easily the defining feature on Pixel devices – is incredibly high-quality, taking detailed and well-lit photos and videos in pretty much any condition.

The biggest selling point for the Pixel 5, especially compared to its Android-toting rivals, is that it runs a "clean" version of Android without any kind of manufacturer-developed skin. Samsung, for example, preinstalls its One UI skin on all its smartphones, adding a load of (unnecessary) bloatware. Not so on the Pixel 5. It's Android as Google intended and we absolutely love it.

On top of that, there's IP68 water resistance, a 90Hz refresh rate display (which makes it all the more smooth to use), and wireless charging. Google's Assistant is on hand constantly, too, performing a load of mundane tasks so you don't have to.

The best Google Pixel 5 deals (US)

Google Pixel 5 | Mint | Rolling contract | 12GB data | $749 upfront | $25/month | Buy from Mint

T3 partner network Mint has one of the best Google Pixel 5 deals you'll find in America, offering a unique rolling contract that doesn't tie you into paying loads every month for a few years. 12GB data will be enough for most, especially those working from home.View Deal

The best Google Pixel 5 deals (UK)

Google Pixel 5 | Vodafone | 24 months | 54GB data | £0 upfront | £34/month | Buy from Mobiles.co.uk

In the UK, Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering a stunning contract from Vodafone with 54GB data, no upfront cost (!), and a very reasonable monthly rate for an Android flagship released last year. You're unlikely to find equivalent smartphones for less.View Deal

The Google Pixel 5 is one of the most accessible flagship smartphones going, made even more impressive by the knowledge that it can do everything its more pricey iPhone and Samsung rivals can. If you like a clean Android experience, the Pixel 5 is the very best choice.