Cheap Google Nest Hub deal drops price down to £59.99

Smart home technology has become the norm in most households, especially smart displays. Google is well known for their smart home products and right now, they have a great deal on the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen). 

Originally priced at £89.99, the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) is now just £59.99 at the official Google Store, saving shoppers £30 on a premium smart hub.

The Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) is a great smart display and hub that helps you control all your smart devices in one place. If you’re interested in this deal, you’ll have to be quick as it ends today.

For even more deals on Google products, you can currently buy the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) and the Nest Cam together and save £40 on the overall price. 

The Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) is a great addition to your smart home. It helps you stay connected, catch up on your latest shows and control your other smart home devices all from one place. This affordable smart display has been given a great price cut but you’ll need to be quick before this offer ends today.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) 

If you’re looking for a smart home display, the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) is a great option that’ll help you control every aspect of your home. The impressive 7-inch touchscreen can easily stream the latest movies, TV shows, music and show off your favourite photos.

The Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) is incredibly easy to control, either by touchscreen, gesture or voice control. It helps you organise hundreds of compatible devices around your home and you can keep constantly connected to family and friends, your messages, news and weather reports.

Bethan Girdler-Maslen
Bethan Girdler-Maslen

As Deals Writer at T3.com, Bethan covers all things deals, unsurprisingly! Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, magazines and on a variety of topics, from jewellery and fashion, to food and telecoms. In her spare time, Bethan enjoys running, reading and attempting DIY craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

