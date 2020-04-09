Where to buy cheap climbing frames for the kids this summer… and not-so-cheap climbing frames

A climbing frame is this summer's must-have garden accessory for the under 10s. Now you've sorted out a hot tub for yourself and secured a swingball set to help you keep fit at home by means of whacking a ball on a string really hard, it's time to stop your kids climbing up the walls, and get them climbing up a frame instead.

If you’ve got children who are getting a little bit tetchy cooped up inside and you’re lucky enough to have a garden to keep them safe, then what about a tree house-style climbing frame? No budget, or no garden? A swing isn't a bad alternative.

There are many different types of climbing frames ranging from the ridiculously over the top wooden structure you see before you through to more humble constructions for the smallest of gardens.

As with everything else currently, stock is running low on a lot of items; but we’ve managed to track down some great options.

If you're after something really affordable, Argos is currently offering two-for-£30 on a load of garden (and indoor) toys and games from Chad Valley, Nerf and more. There are 105 toys on offer, with everything from slides to super soakers. You save up to £20, depending on which two you go for.

• Shop Argos two toys for £30 sale now.

Smyths Toys also has a bumper selection of outdoor play kit, including a selection of football goals so you can recreate the magic of the currently AWOL Premier League. Or at least give it your best shot. Shop for outdoor toys at Smyths Toys.

If your kids just love climbing, Amazon has a whole climbing frames department as well as these fine examples below.

The best climbing frames deals from premium to affordable

TikaTaka Town XXL | £889.95 at Amazon

Top of the tree, quite literally, has to be the TikaTaka Town XXL, which is possibly the best tree-house-cum-climbing-frame you can buy right now. It’s made from easy-care treated timber, comes with full instructions thankfully and features a playhouse, double swing, slide and additional accessories. It’s flashy and quite big, so much so that you could probably move in yourself if it all gets just a little bit too much.View Deal

FruityForest climbing frame | £549.95 at Amazon

Slightly less opulent, but no less fun to play on is the FruityForest climbing frame, which is similarly fashioned from pressure-treated wood and features three levels along with an integrated sand pit. You’ll be glad to know this one also comes with comprehensive instructions from the German manufacturer, so you’ll be able to put it up. And possibly take it down again. Possibly.View Deal

Plum Metal Dome Deimos | £99.99 at Amazon

Much more sensible is the Plum Metal Dome Deimos, which is a fantastic combination of angled tubes that make it great for climbing on, or for transforming into a den. The frame is galvanised, so hard wearing in other words, has a special finish for better grip and sports dimensions of 190 x 190 x 90 cm. You’ll need to assemble it yourself, but that might keep you occupied for a few hours too, so it’s a win win situation for all the family.View Deal

Plum Helios II Metal Garden Swing & Glider Set | £89.99 at Amazon

Even more humble is the Plum Helios II Metal Garden Swing & Glider Set, which is a great combination that allows you to keep roughly three children entertained at the same time. The equipment has been powder coated, which means the steel parts should last for ages. The swing is just that, a single-seater, which can have its height adjusted, while the glider has places for two. It’s a pretty simple setup, but should deliver hours of fun for the kids.View Deal

