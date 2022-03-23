Cheap Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ deal slashes the price of this top beginner telescope

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're interested in getting into astronomy, the Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ is an ideal choice of first telescope – and right now the already very reasonable price has dropped even further, with excellent deals in both the US and the UK. Head to Amazon for $84 off or £42 off sticker price.

We gave this telescope four stars in our Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ review, and rate it as the best telescope for beginners, so we'd happily recommend it. For a budget-friendly telescope it punches above its price tag when it comes to features. Its large, bright 102mm objective lens and generous 660mm focal length deliver quality viewing – you can use it for land-based observation as well as stargazing, which means you're getting even better bang for your buck.

A full-height steel tripod with accessory tray is included, and setup doesn't require any tools, making this a good pick for anyone who wants to just get started. There are some slight drawbacks – it's pretty heavy, and the build quality is fine but not outstanding (if you have a bigger budget, head to our general best telescope guide for some higher quality and more advanced options), but for the price this is an excellent beginner scope. Check out today's best prices below.

UK deal: Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ telescope: was £229.99, now £187.50 at Amazon (save £42)

Head to Amazon to pick up the Celestron 22065 AstroMaster 102AZ Refractor telescope with 18% off RRP. This telescope has racked up an average of 4.5* out of five over around 3,400 reviews, and we rate it as a top choice for beginners too.

US deal: Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ telescope: was $349.95, now $265 at Amazon (save $84)

Shoppers in the US can pick up this beginner-friendly Refractor telescope with 24% off MSRP at Amazon right now. It comes with two eyepieces, an adjustable tripod, and fully coated optics for a bright, clear view.

Not visiting from the US or the UK? Check out the best prices in your region in the widget below.