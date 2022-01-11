Cheap Belkin wireless charger deal in Amazon sale cuts 50% off price

Amazon is one of the best retailers to look at to find top deals on a selection of popular brands and products. The Amazon January sale has huge offers store wide, including amazing deals from award-winning brand, Belkin.

If you’re looking for a wireless charger or mount, Belkin’s range of products are currently up to 50% off at Amazon. These offers include wall and wireless chargers, stands, mounts, plugs and phone cases, designed to be used in your home, office or car.

Belkin are experts in mobile and computer connectivity devices, specialising in wireless chargers, stands, power adapters and mounts. During the pandemic, the Belkin Boost Charger UV Sanitiser & Wireless Charger was a huge seller, charging devices and eliminating up to 99% of bacteria at the same time.

Currently, Belkin have got some great offers on their wireless chargers and stands, including wall and fitness mounts for your phone. To browse the latest deals on Belkin from Amazon, click the link above. For more information, we’ve highlighted the best Belkin deals currently on offer that you can take advantage of today.

The top 5 Belkin deals at Amazon

Belkin Wireless Charger: was £34.99, now £17.99 at Amazon Belkin Wireless Charger: was £34.99, now £17.99 at Amazon

The Belkin Wireless Charger with MagSafe is an efficient charger that’s compatible with iPhone 12 and 13 series, and other MagSafe enabled devices. This charger has a seamless magnetic attachment and LED light that detects foreign objects and keeps your phone charging safely. It comes with an extra long cable so you can easily place this charger anywhere in your home or office. Small and compact, it’s easy to travel with and is a great charger for on the go.

Belkin USB-C Car Charger: was £24.99, now £14.99 at Amazon Belkin USB-C Car Charger: was £24.99, now £14.99 at Amazon

For easy charging while you drive your car, the Belkin Car Charger supports fast charging for Apple and Android devices, including iPhones, iPads, Samsung and Google models. Pop this in your car for easy charging while you’re on the move and the multiple ports mean you can charge more than one device at the same time.

Belkin Fitness Mount: was £29.99, now £19.99 at Amazon Belkin Fitness Mount: was £29.99, now £19.99 at Amazon

As it’s the start of 2022, more and more people have been exercising, especially on exercise machines like treadmills, cross trainers and bikes. To stay entertained while you run, row or cycle, the Belkin Fitness Mount has a magnetic attachment that keeps your phone securely in place to handlebars or poles. This mount is designed for iPhones and can be attached to indoor gym equipment or stood upright for yoga or floor exercises.

Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand: was £44.99, now £29.99 at Amazon Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand: was £44.99, now £29.99 at Amazon

If you want to charge and use your phone at the same time, the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger Stand can hold your phone upright (landscape or portrait) while it charges. The stand has magnets and secure attachments so your phone is securely fastened, making this the ideal accessory for multitaskers.