Cheap Beats headphones rain down in pre-Amazon Prime Day discount-a-thon

Beats by Dre headphones are among the very finest cans you can wear today – we're talking excellent audio reproduction and premium build quality. Which is why we were thrilled to see that as part of the early Amazon Prime Day deals the Beats Solo Pro Wireless are heavily discounted.

The Beats Solo Pro Wireless are the top set of headphones that the brand makes, delivering active noise cancelling tech, powerful speaker drivers, a 22-hour battery life and buckets of style and class.

Build quality is also excellent and the headphones also come packing Apple's H1 chip, meaning that if you use an iPhone, you get a seamless experience, where audio quality is optimised and pairing and syncing automatic.

We think this is a great early Amazon Prime Day deal, and the best thing about it is that the Beats Solo Pro Wireless are available at a discounted price point in all of its six different colourways. The full range can be viewed below:

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones | Black | Was: £269.95 | Now: £189

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones | Red | Was: £269.95 | Now: £185

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones | Light Blue | Was: £269.95 | Now: £189

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones | Gray | Was: £269.95 | Now: £189

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones | Dark Blue | Was: £269.95 | Now: £189

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones | Ivory | Was: £269.95 | Now: £189

