Certina's innovative new watch lets you swap watch cases without tools

Do you get bored of your watches easily? If you find yourself constantly looking down and hoping your watch looked different? Well, Certina has an innovative new concept just for you.

The new DS+ offers not just a choice of straps, but a range of watch case shapes as well, which can be combined to suit your outfit of the day. The DS+ gives you a choice between a sporty, vintage, maritime or urban style, depending on what case shape you go for.

What's truly impressive about this new launch is that this isn't just a cheap gimmick, because at the core of this new concept is mechanical Powermatic 80 movement with Nivachron balance spring, bringing with it the reliability, solid construction and precision you'd expect from a true Swiss timepiece.

(Image credit: Certina)

The secret of the DS+ lies in a three-part construction, which includes the watch head, watch case and strap. Each of the three elements is a self-contained unit that can be combined as desired with the other two. The round watch head, available with three different dials, is pressed from below into one of the six stainless steel watch cases and screwed securely into place using a separate crown on the case. An innovative gasket made of bio-sourced material ensures a perfect seal.

The strap lugs are located on the case and use Certina’s quick-change system to attach the desired strap.

Certina boutiques offer the watches in three different kits, each with a watch head, two watch cases and two straps, but all elements can also be purchased individually online.

The Aqua & Sport kit includes a black dial with a sunray finish, a maritime watch case with a unidirectional black rotating bezel, and a sporty case with elongated flanks and six screws in the bezel. Both are worn with a black and grey fabric strap made from #tide ocean material or a three-row metal bracelet.

(Image credit: Certina)

The Sport & Urban kit features attention-grabbing bi-colour visuals, with a silver dial with gold-coloured indexes and sunray finish. It can be complemented with the pure urban case or its sporty counterpart with its gold PVD coating. It comes with a dark brown leather strap and stainless steel Milanese bracelet.

Finally, the Urban & Heritage kit is for fans of vintage watch design. The dark blue dial with a sunray finish and gold-coloured indexes comes with a cushion-shaped watch case with four visible screws and the bi-colour urban case. It is worn with the matching blue NATO fabric strap or three-row metal bracelet.

No matter what case you choose, the watch will have a water resistance of up to 20 bar (200 m).

If you need help deciding which components to opt for, then you can play around on Certina's online configurator, which allows you to easily set up your personal favourite combination and have it sent directly to your home by the Certina Online Shop.

Each kit is presented in an elegant box in which every element is held securely in its place. And in keeping with our sustainability goals, the packaging is made entirely of recyclable materials.

The kits are priced at £895 and are available now (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Certina)