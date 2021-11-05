Celebrate Bonfire Night with top phone and contract deals from EE

Today (Friday 5th November) is Bonfire Night and to celebrate this event, EE has got some great deals on phones and contracts from Apple, Samsung and Sony.

Inspired by fireworks displays, EE are offering discounts on smartphones that feature night photography mode, so you can capture the best and brightest photos, even in the dark.

These deals give new and existing EE customers a chance to save up to £336 on the latest phones and contract plans, including deals on the iPhone 12 Pro, Samsung S20 FE and the Sony Xperia 5 III – for all the details on these phones, keep reading.

P.S. These deals are only available while stocks last so be quick!

Image iPhone 12 Pro | Was: £67 per month (£70 upfront cost) | Now: £57 per month (£50 upfront cost) | Saving up to: £260

The iPhone 12 Pro runs on the A14 Bionic chip and has a brilliant HDR screen and future-proof 5G connectivity. The high quality camera features an ultra-wide lens and wide angle with 12 megapixel sensors. The iPhone 12 Pro has night vision mode, which takes crisp and vibrant photos in the dark and low-light. View Deal

Image Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | Was: £84 | Now: £74 per month (£30 upfront cost) | Saving up to: £240

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is revolutionary with super-quick 5G and a next generation camera. With high resolution and powerful battery life, the S21 Ultra has 8K video and contour cut camera design that gives the phone a great design and takes high quality photos. View Deal