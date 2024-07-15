Carl Friedrik’s new hard-shell suitcases are perfect for your next holiday

QUICK SUMMARY Carl Friedrik has launched its new Core collection. Featuring cabin and checked models, the latest luggage from Carl Friedrik is the brand’s first range of hard shell zipped suitcases. The Carl Friedrik Core collection is available now with prices starting at £325.

Luxury travel goods brand Carl Friedrik has just announced the launch of its new Core collection. Featuring two new models, Carl Friedrik Core is the first range of hard shell zipped suitcases from the brand, and is inspired by wanderlust and adventure.

Carl Friedrik is well known for its premium, stylish carry-on luggage , and the new Core collection is no exception. Dubbed as an ‘essential luxury’ collection, the Carl Friedrik Core range has refined the classic hard-shell suitcase design with premium materials and clever features, for a modern yet practical look.

In the new Carl Friedrik Core range is a 40-litre carry-on, and a 91-litre large checked suitcase . Available in black, sand and navy, the Carl Friedrik Core suitcases are designed for every type of travel, including long trips abroad and quick weekends away.

When speaking about the new collection, co-founder and CEO, Niklas Oppermann said: "Hard-shell cases have come to dominate the market but they're not without flaws. We've elevated traditional designs by incorporating travel-savvy features and taking an unrelenting approach to quality. The result is a range of silhouettes able to keep pace with the demands of contemporary travel".

(Image credit: Carl Friedrik)

As the brand’s first hard-shell collection, the Carl Friedrik Core suitcases have Makrolon polycarbonate shells with a subtly rounded shape for better resistance and durability. Despite the large capacities, Carl Friedrik Core is one of the lightest luggage designs from the brand, offering extra flexibility for airline weight restrictions, and has a multi-stage trolley system for easy and ergonomic movement.

With storage in mind, the Carl Friedrik Core has a premium brushed interior lining and a redesigned organisation system with two large zipped pockets. For even more luxury, the Carl Friedrik Core has Italian leather detailing on the inside and outside, and it has dual-zip construction with TSA-approved locks to keep your belongings safe and secure while on the go.

Currently, the new Carl Friedrik Core range comes in three colours but the brand intends to expand its silhouette and colour options in the future. The Carl Friedrik Core collection is available to buy on the Carl Friedrik website with prices starting at £325.