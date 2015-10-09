Car-nage! George Miller talks about Mad Max: Fury Road’s wonderful cars

This week sees the release of Mad Max: Fury Road on Blu-ray, which can only mean one thing: cars, lots of cars.

This is a movie where the car is definitely the star. Which makes sense, given Fury Road is pretty much one big car chase. But, the vehicles seen in the movie aren't your ordinary middle-of-the-road runarounds. They have been modded beyond recognition. From the iconic Ford Falcon coupe to a V8-powered VW Beetle, to the cut-and-shut Cadillac Coupe DeVille, it's a visual feast filled with muscle cars and war machines.

According to director George Miller, though, no matter how barmy the cars and the world looks, everything you see is grounded by logic - and it is that reason why you will never see a Tesla in a Mad Max movie.

Check out what else he has to say in T3's exclusive chat with the director below...