Call of Duty pre-order deal – get Modern Warfare 2 on PS5 and Xbox at 15% off now

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
(Image credit: Activision)
By Matthew Forde
A pre-order deal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now live at Currys with anyone purchasing the upcoming first-person shooter able to do so for 15% off the standard retail price.  

Developed by Infinity Ward, the studio behind Warzone and the 2019 Modern Warfare reboot, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 takes place three years after Captain John Price establishes the elite multinational counter-terrorist unit Task Force 141. This features returning favourite characters, such as Gaz, Soap, Ghost and Farah with Vargas joining the team as a newcomer. 

Following a missile strike from the US that kills a foreign general, Task Force 141 is sent in to control the situation and prevent further escalation, while also combating the terrorist organisation Al-Qatala as well as the drug cartel known as Las Almas. The game will also feature its renowned multiplayer as well as a new co-op Special Ops experience. 

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PS5): £64.99 £55.24 (with code 'COD15' at checkout) at Currys (opens in new tab)
A disc copy of the upcoming 2022 Call of Duty game can be pre-ordered at Currys now on PlayStation 5. Additionally, those on PlayStation 4 (opens in new tab) can take up the same offer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PS5): £64.99 £55.24 (with code 'COD15' at checkout) at Currys (opens in new tab)
Xbox players across Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S also have the same great pre-order deal that reduces the cost by 15%. Act fast while stock lasts. 

Looking for more deals? Check out the best offers on PlayStation and Xbox for the month of October 2022. 

Why pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 today

As one of the biggest video game releases in 2022, the reduced cost for the latest Call of Duty is hard to beat. In fact, it's likely this will be the best price for the game until after it launches. So if you want to get in on the action on day one, this is an offer not to be missed.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S and Microsoft Windows on October 28th, 2022. It will connect to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, the upcoming free-to-play battle royale experience that will launch in November. Both are essential for fans of the series.

Additionally for those that like to keep up with the story or want to get in some practice early, deals on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) can be found below: 

