Buy the Dyson Airwrap this Black Friday and get £80 worth of free accessories

Black Friday 2022 is here and it's come at the perfect time if you're looking at getting a Dyson AirWrap for Christmas.

Using only air – so no need for clamping mechanisms or gloves – the Dyson Airwrap features smoothing brushes to mimic a stylist’s blow-dry by attracting hair to their surface and propelling air along the strands.

A hot deal we’ve spotted is on the Dyson Airwrap Complete hair styler sees the Dyson-designed Rosé-edged travel pouch, Paddle brush and Detangling comb are included for free. These are worth £80, so it makes that Christmas present just a little bit better.

Limited edition Dyson Airwrap multi-styler Complete Long in Vinca blue and Rosé: £499.99 with free gift now at Dyson (opens in new tab)

The comprehensive also includes two 30mm Airwrap barrels engineered to create voluminous curls or waves, two 40mm Airwrap barrels for making loose curls or waves, a firm smoothing brush to control frizz-prone hair, a soft smoothing brush to gently aline, a round volumising brush, and a pre-styling dryer attachment to take you hair from wet to damp.

Each of the attachments have a one-click connection system and quick-release switch to make it easy to switch between them as your style. The attachments each have cool-touch tips to avoid burnt fingers.

There are three air speeds and three heat settings to help you style your hair just the way you want, as well as an 82F cold shot mode to set your hair after styling. Powering the Airwrap is Dyson’s V9 digital motor, which spins at up to 110,000 rpm. The Airwrap measures air temperature over 40 times a second to prevent damage being caused to your hair by excess heat.

If you need any more reasons to buy the Dyson AirWrap, then read T3's Dyson Airwrap review, which states, "The Dyson AirWrap Styler is a fantastic multi-tool hair styler for creating a range of looks without having to use several individual hair appliances to achieve the same result. It dries hair quickly and quietly, and comes with interchangeable accessories to help you create a range of looks".