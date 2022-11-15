Buy one Nextbase dash cam, get one half price in this Black Friday sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Winter is here, and whether you’re planning on commuting or a staycation visiting family, chances are you’ll be travelling in more treacherous conditions than usual. If you’re hitting the road with your family this winter, you might want to consider investing in a dash cam to capture every detail while you’re driving and to keep yourself and your family safe on the road.

Lucky for you, Nextbase has one of the best Black Friday deals going, allowing you to buy one and get one half-price directly from the Nextbase website (opens in new tab).

All Nextbase models are included in the sale, including the Nextbase 122, 222, 322GW, 422GW, 522GW and 622GW.

The Nextbase Rear Window Camera and Nextbase Rear View Camera are also included in the sale.

At T3, we’ve tried and tested many dash cams and found the Nextbase 522GW to be one of the best dash cams (opens in new tab) on the market today. We also gave it 5 stars in our Nextbase 522GW review (opens in new tab) and commented that “when it comes to finding the perfect dash cam, the Nextbase 522GW is just about it. It’s class-leading in a number of categories, from video quality and smartphone connectivity, to safety features.”

If you’re planning on a road trip or car journey this summer, a Nextbase camera is the perfect addition to your car. To view this money-saving dash cam Black Friday deal, click the link above or keep reading for more dash cam deals.

Save money on two Nextbase dash cams in the Black Friday sale. These dash cams offer incredible performance, outstanding image quality, and come with Alexa built-in for easy voice control. For extra safety, some Nextbase models even have an Emergency SOS feature that alerts emergency services to your vehicle’s location should a collision occur. They mounts easily to your car without the need for professional installation. Offer ends Wednesday 30 of November.

If you’re interested in getting a dash cam but don’t feel you need two, you can check out other models in the widget below: